WDIV/ClickOnDetroit, a Graham Media property, is searching for an Executive Producer, this creative, driven, and well-organized leader will work closely with the Assistant News Director, producers, and reporters to develop strong original content while balancing the demands of breaking news and weather in our newscasts. The right candidate will motivate and encourage new ideas and unique storytelling techniques. This newsroom leader must be someone who can develop multi-platform content that succeeds on air, on mobile and social media.

Key responsibilities also include the ability to manage, coach and motivate a team of producers, reporters, anchors, and photojournalists in achieving journalistic excellence and ratings/metric success. This manager must be an effective communicator and decision maker, especially under daily deadline pressure. Strong ethics, enterprising diverse content, and a desire to win are key. This manager will also work closely with the News Director and Assistant News Director on implementing winning strategies for the newscasts. The ideal candidate can handle Breaking News when it comes and, when it doesn’t, can still oversee a compelling product that delivers interesting and relevant content to our viewers. Overseeing the product is only one facet of the job. You must also be a coach and a leader with the communications skills to make those you supervise better.

Responsibilities

Oversight of the preparation of rundown and scripts for the newscasts.

Coaching producers, reporters, and photojournalists.

Responding to breaking news

Writing compelling news stories in active voice.

Meeting deadlines.

News gathering.

Leading editorial meetings and pitching enterprise stories in editorial meetings.

Must perform administrative duties including performance reviews, training and providing critical feedback.

Communicating effectively with news staff, promotions, and production/engineering.

Note: The above description does not necessarily include all of the essential functions or occasional work assignments of this position.

Qualified, interested parties should contact: Jennifer Wallace at jenniferw@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination