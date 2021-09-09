Maintenance Engineer (Broadcast Maintenance Engineer)

JOB DESCRIPTION SUMMARY

WDIV Local 4, the NBC affiliate television station in Detroit, is looking for a full time Broadcast Maintenance Engineer to join our Engineering Department. WDIV, owned by Graham Media Group, has the most watched newscast at 4PM, 5PM, 6PM and 11PM in the Detroit market (DMA #15). WDIV’s ClickOnDetroit.com is the number one website for news and weather in metro Detroit. WDIV has been awarded the Michigan Association of Broadcasters “2020 Station of the Year”, a title held for the last 7 years.

JOB DESCRIPTION (EXPERIENCE)

A successful candidate will have a minimum of 1 year of experience in the Television Broadcast industry with a preferred 2-4 years of experience (can be concurrent). Should be familiar with the following technologies: RF Transmission (Microwave, Satellite & ATSC 1.0/3.0), Broadcast automation systems, video encoding/transcoding systems, audio/video formats, sync signals, Windows/Linux/OSX operating systems, audio/video codecs, video over IP, bonded cellular and other technologies (OTT, IPTV, PTP, SMPTE 2110, DANTE, AES67).

RESPONSIBILITIES (REQUIREMENTS)

Required:

Work as part of a team of Broadcast Maintenance Engineers & Broadcast IT Engineers

Perform tasks/projects assigned by management and insure they are completed properly and on time.

Ability to learn customer service, project management and strategic planning skills.

Good troubleshooting abilities with attention to detail and the ability to remain calm under pressure.

Install & Maintain Production/Newsroom Systems, such as iNews & Sony ELC.

Ability to read and follow technical drawings.

Strong communication skills with both technical and non-technical colleagues.

Part of a Team that provides 24x7, 365 days per year, on-call support. This may entail phone or physical presence at the facility for equipment failure or other disasters. This includes, but is not limited to equipment and power failures, loss of contracted services, storms or severe weather and schedule conflicts.

Overtime may be required in emergency situations or to meet deadlines.

Preferred:

Basic understanding of IT networking & infrastructure.

Degree in Broadcast/Computer/Electrical Engineering or equivalent.

SBE Certification or related Military training a plus.

To apply please send resume via email to: Human Resources HR@WDIV.com

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.