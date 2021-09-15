Building Manager Full-Time

Building Manager for WDIV Local 4, an NBC affiliate, the #1 television station in Detroit, MI (Market #14). Responsible for the operations, repairs & maintenance of the facility located in downtown Detroit and to ensure a safe, functional, and appealing space.

Building Manager Job Duties:

In collaboration with the Director of Technology (DOT), ensure the station follows all building codes and safety regulations. Including but not limited to:

Proper internal/external lighting & signage

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance

Fire suppression systems

Emergency plans and evacuation procedures

Collaborate with the Business Manager and DOT to identify renovation or construction needs. Regularly inspect the building for signs of damage or wear & schedule professional contractors, as necessary. Draft and implement routine maintenance schedules and standards; ensure compliance. Maintain building records and permits. Prepare job estimates and bids for projects to be completed by outside contractors. Approve/sign off on work performed by outside contractors. Monitor building maintenance budgets and assist in preparing the departmental budget. Review monthly financial reports for compliance with budget.

Work with outside contractors. Including but not limited to:

Overseeing Security, Fire Suppression & other safety systems

Scheduling Janitorial services

Scheduling contractor maintenance, repair & building improvements

Inspect work completed by contactors and any other outside companies

Provide excellent customer service to the tenants by:

Ensuring occupants are provided with proper utilities.

Resolving complaints, fixing problems, and meeting requests

Other Duties & Responsibilities:

Respond to emergency situations as appropriate during both work hours and off hours.

During emergency situations and severe inclement weather this position is designated as essential and critical to operations.

Be available for occasional weekend, holiday, and after-hours maintenance & repairs.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Education and Experience:

Associates degree or higher preferred.

At least five years of related experience in building maintenance or construction required.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Knowledge in HVAC, Carpentry, Electrical, and Plumbing.

Ability to perform minor repairs.

Excellent verbal communication, negotiation, and supervisory skills.

Ability to prioritize tasks and delegate when appropriate.

Ability to read blueprints and working diagrams.

Understanding of Building Codes and Safety Regulations.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software as needed to maintain reports, records, and budgets.

Physical Requirements:

Ability to lift up to 50lbs

Perform daily physical activities such as:

Walking the entire building and property

Climbing multiple sets of stairs

Working on and climbing ladders

Working on the roof, in the garage, basement and any other serviceable areas of the building

To apply please send resume via email to: Human Resources, HR@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.