Job purpose:

The Digital Content Producer will be responsible for producing and publishing daily news content for ClickOnDetroit.com and the rest of WDIV’s digital properties.

This is a part-time position focused on nights and weekends.

Job responsibilities:

Work closely with newsroom staff and reporters to gather, edit, write, package and publish digital news content

Coordinate with assignment desk, reporters and news staff to report breaking news across all digital platforms including newsreader app push notifications

Create multimedia content to enhance daily news coverage (i.e. video, live streams, slideshows and interactives)

Use social media to quickly and effectively report news, find news sources, and engage our audience

Solicit user-generated content to enhance both on-air and online news coverage

Requirements and basic qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism or a related field, or equivalent experience

Sound news judgment

Strong news and headline writing skills required

Proficiency in AP writing style

Strong computer skills, including familiarity working with graphics software, video editing and interactive tools

Experience working with a Content Management System (CMS) or web-publishing software

Proficient in use of social media

Must possess basic HTML knowledge

Must be able to work a flexible schedule -- early mornings, evenings, weekends and holidays as required

How to apply:

Email a cover letter and resume to dbartkowiak@wdiv.com with the subject line “Digital Content Producer (Part-Time).”

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.