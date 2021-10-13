Job purpose:

The Digital Content Producer will be responsible for producing and publishing daily news content for ClickOnDetroit.com and the rest of WDIV’s digital properties. This is a full-time position.

Job responsibilities:

Work closely with newsroom staff and reporters to gather, edit, write, package and publish digital news content

Coordinate with assignment desk, reporters and news staff to report breaking news across all digital platforms including newsreader app push notifications

Create multimedia content to enhance daily news coverage (i.e. video, live streams, slideshows and interactives)

Use social media to quickly and effectively report news, find news sources, and engage our audience

Contribute to ClickOnDetroit’s newsletters

Solicit user-generated content to enhance both on-air and online news coverage