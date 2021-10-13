Sports Associate Producer (Part-Time)

Responsibilities:

If you love sports and you’re looking to get your foot in the door in one of the best sports towns at one of the best and most respected television newsrooms, this is where you need to go. Opportunity is knocking.

WDIV/Local 4 is looking for a Sports Associate Producer who will be responsible for producing the sports segments of the 5PM, 6PM,11PM and weekend newscasts as well as any other sports-related news and our top-rated Sunday Night sports show. Also responsible for supervising the logging of highlights and editing, write sports copy, develop and help produce sports features, and organize coverage plans for local and out-of-town events. This position may involve production related to Sports Final Edition.

The producer must coordinate between the Sports Department and the Assignment Desk. He/she must be a team player between the Sports Department and the Newsroom, as well as maintain an effective and professional relationship with local sports teams. Responsibilities include posting game stories and video to the station’s website on a daily basis.

This is truly an opportunity to work in a large market and learn from some of the best in the business. Detroit is one of the best markets for news you will find.

Qualifications:

Some experience in broadcast and sports television production.

Must demonstrate knowledge of sports and sports news judgment.

Must also have the ability to supervise others in the Sports Department effectively, organizational ability and creativity.

An understanding of state-of-the-art production capability is desired. Must be able to edit, and contribute to our award winning website.

A journalism degree is preferred. A liberal arts degree is also acceptable.

How to apply:

Contact: Ro Coppola, Director of Digital and Enterprise Content | Email: roc@wdiv.com

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.