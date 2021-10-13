Full-time job:

It’s a rare opportunity and a chance to not only work in one of the best newsrooms in the country but cover some of the best pro, college and high school sports teams in the country.

WDIV-TV/ClickonDetroit.com has an opening for a strong, take-charge sports producer who has experience creating daily sports newscasts and daily digital content, in addition to planning, coordinating, and producing special programming. Our newscasts and website are No. 1 and the place viewers and users turn to for information.

The right candidate will have a wide knowledge of local, collegiate, and professional sports, and be able to monitor what games, events, etc. should warrant coverage. Candidates must have experience coordinating story shoots, coverage plans, and special program planning with all necessary departments.

The ideal candidate will be able to learn the operations and systems of the department, to have a complete understanding of what is needed to accomplish daily and weekly goals.

Job responsibilities:

Producing nightly sports segments in newscasts, formatting stories in a rundown and creating graphics.

Coordinating with sports anchors to decide what events need to be covered in the community.

Working with the news assignment desk to ensure proper notice is received to help cover stories.

Producing and updating our digital properties with unique content, stories and interviews, including game wrap-ups

Managing sports department’s video archives.

Planning, coordinating, and producing sports special programming.

Producing weekly Sunday Night show.

Experience requirements:

2 years experience as a producer in a sports department.

Strong communication skills across different newsroom departments.

Experience planning out sports coverage in advance

Qualification requirements:

Excellent writing, spelling, grammar and copy editing skills.

Ability to multi-task and coordinate several crews and responsibilities simultaneously.

An ability to understand the important sports and teams to the community

Ability to build relationships with athletic departments and sports organizations to enhance coverage

Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards.

Must be available to work holidays, shifts that include nights, weekends and overnights, and flexible with schedule during professional sports seasons.

Education:

College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or related field is preferred.

How to apply:

Contact: Ro Coppola, Director of Digital and Enterprise Content | Email: roc@wdiv.com

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.