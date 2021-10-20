Administrative Assistant Full-Time - Newsroom

This is your chance to be a part of the one of the best local stations in the country. WDIV-TV/Local 4 in Detroit is looking for a Full-time Administrative Assistant for the Newsroom. You will work with a very experienced staff as we are the leader in breaking news and always looking for the best enterprise content.

RESPONISBILITES:

Achievements and Contributions:

Administrative support to News Director and newsroom staff as needed

Took on additional roles and tasks as assigned and excelled in those roles.

Assisted the move into a new office space

Organize and maintain supplies for new office space/maintain equipment and supply levels for increased usage in new office space

Maintain supplies, maintenance and service calls for office equipment

Maintain talent schedules and took on scheduling for the Assignment Desk

WDIV Insider Membership program project

Detroit Grand Prix project

Coordinate travel, including that for Olympics and cancelling travel due to Covid-19

Coordinating licensing and license agreements for News department

Worked collaboratively with News Director and outside counsel on O1-B immigration filing for News employee

Maintain timesheets and workday management for talent