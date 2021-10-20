Administrative Assistant Full-Time - Newsroom

This is your chance to be a part of the one of the best local stations in the country. WDIV-TV/Local 4 in Detroit is looking for a Full-time Administrative Assistant for the Newsroom. You will work with a very experienced staff as we are the leader in breaking news and always looking for the best enterprise content.
RESPONISBILITES:
- Achievements and Contributions:
- Administrative support to News Director and newsroom staff as needed
- Took on additional roles and tasks as assigned and excelled in those roles.
- Assisted the move into a new office space
- Organize and maintain supplies for new office space/maintain equipment and supply levels for increased usage in new office space
- Maintain supplies, maintenance and service calls for office equipment
- Maintain talent schedules and took on scheduling for the Assignment Desk
- WDIV Insider Membership program project
- Detroit Grand Prix project
- Coordinate travel, including that for Olympics and cancelling travel due to Covid-19
- Coordinating licensing and license agreements for News department
- Worked collaboratively with News Director and outside counsel on O1-B immigration filing for News employee
- Maintain timesheets and workday management for talent
- Expense report, talent sheet and petty cash management
REQUIREMENTS:
- Ability to handle sensitive and confidential material in a trustworthy manner.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills with good phone technique.
- Must be well organized, detail oriented and possess strong interpersonal skills.
- Strong computer knowledge (Microsoft Office/Excel/Word/PowerPoint).
- Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
- Strong sense of professionalism and responsibility
- Must be able to work flexible schedule including nights, holidays and weekends.
Send Resumes to: kimv@wdiv.com
As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.