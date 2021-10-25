Editor Part-Time

The perfect candidate will both love their craft and have a passion for great storytelling. This person will work with closely with our producers and media coordinator to cut stories for on-air as well as our digital platform, ClickonDetroit.com. They will also be expected but not limited to establishing and recording feeds, sending out video to our affiliates and coordinating our virtual interviews. Good time management is crucial. We work under very tight deadlines. We also expect this person to consider themselves a journalist and not just an editor. Most importantly the right candidate will be a team player who contributes to a positive newsroom environment.

Job Requirements

Experience with Grass Valley and Adobe Editing Platforms. Knowledge of the whole Adobe Suite is a plus.



3 years of experience editing in a newsroom.



A Broadcast Communications degree or similar technical training.



To apply, send resume to:

Ian Rhodes

News Director – WDIV-TV/ClickOnDetroit.com

irhodes@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.