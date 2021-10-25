Operating Engineer

JOB DESCRIPTION SUMMARY

WDIV Local 4, the NBC affiliate television station in Detroit, is looking for a full time Studio Technical Director to join our Engineering Department. WDIV, owned by Graham Media Group, has the most watched newscast at 4PM, 5PM, 6PM and 11PM in the Detroit market (DMA #15). WDIV’s ClickOnDetroit.com is the number one website for news and weather in metro Detroit. WDIV has been awarded the Michigan Association of Broadcasters “2020 Station of the Year”, a title held for the last 7 years.

Primary responsibility is technical direction of studio control room automation for live, pre-taped and special News broadcasts. Secondary responsibilities are oversite of outsourced master control for multiple broadcast channels, Burk remote control, GVG Stratus video servers and Avid iNews rundowns. You must be comfortable dealing with a high-pressure environment of breaking News and working through various technical constraints. Knowledge of studio operations is preferred. Familiarity with video switching, audio, Ross Expression graphics, Vinten robotic camera operation and shot composition favored.

Studio responsibilities include setup, operating and troubleshooting all production equipment for control room automation. This includes video switching, audio, microphone and IFB, robotic cameras, and Sony ELC Automation.

Preferred applicants with at least 4-5 years’ experience in master control and production operations and or maintenance and IT systems. Also, strong computer skills, ability to work under pressure, and good verbal and written communication skills. SBE Certification or related Military training is a plus.

To apply, send resume to:

Ian Rhodes

News Director – WDIV-TV/ClickOnDetroit.com irhodes@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.