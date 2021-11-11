Associate Producer Part-Time

We’re looking to a hire a part-time Associate Producer for our Creative Services team. In this role, you’ll assist with writing content for our website, contest management, production, and more.

You can expect to:

Assist Senior Producer with managing our largest contests (Vote 4 The Best and 4 Frenzy).

Promote contests on station’s website and social media pages.

Be innovative in ways to increase contest engagement and website clicks.

Post graphics/digital ads to promote daily topical news stories.

Assist in writing copy for on-air promos.

Assist in writing press releases.

Aid the promotion team during station’s big events like America’s Thanksgiving Parade and Ford Fireworks.

Attend and help with outside promotional events.

Assist programming producers with big events and local shows when needed.

Field producing for Creative Services and Programming Departments.

You must have:

Bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, or related field.

Ability to work well with others, including people outside the station.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Experience working independently and as part of a team.

Ability to prioritize and juggle multiple deadlines.

Excellent journalistic, organizational and research skills.

Skills Desired:

Promotional writing experience.

Experience with the posting stories on websites (preferably Arc).

Experience with Stratus and searching databases.

Google Ad Manager experience a plus.

Send Resumes to:

Donna Harper donnah@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination