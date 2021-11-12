ENG Photojournalist Full-Time

POSITION: ENG Photojournalist

News Department

LOCATION: WDIV-TV Detroit, MI

“It’s better than good, it’s done” did not make us the number one TV station in Detroit. Our photojournalists proudly earn that top shelf distinction daily by creating captivating, compelling, award-winning stories.

WDIV is adding another talented dynamic storyteller to our team where Emmys, Peabodys and Edward R. Murrows are the norm. Our ideal candidate exemplifies the NPPA standard of compelling sequential video, with meaningful natural sound, to build captivating stories. This passionate storyteller will be technically astute with GoPros, DSLRs, FTP, Mobile, excellent production and nonlinear editing. Video editing skills are a must. Passionate storytellers excel in the edit. Our photojournalist master multitasking and thrive in a fast-paced newsroom. The best candidate will be a positive, highly motivated, creative self-starter, with a strong work ethic. Their skill set and daily approach will invigorate the staff. This team player and their relentless positive attitude, will fuel our newsrooms’ creative juices. The right photojournalist must conduct themselves in an extremely professional manner because when they are in the field they represent this TV station.

Anyone can shoot a news story. We develop team players with a special eye for wrapping memorable moments in riveting fashion.

Qualifications

-Minimum 4-5 Years Professional News Photography Experience

-Exceptional Non-Linear Editing, lighting and production skills required

-Eye for Innovative Storytelling

-Knowledge and experience with FTP

-Valid Driver’s License and Clean Driving Record

-Microwave Truck Experience

-The ability and willingness to adapt to new and innovative technology

-Must be able to lift and carry 50lbs of gear at one time.

-Must be able to shoulder an ENG camera for extended periods of time.

Please Only Email Resumes and Demo Reels Links to:

Irhodes@wdiv.com - Ian Rhodes News Technical Operations Manager

DaveK@wdiv.com – Dave Klein Chief Photographer

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination