DETROIT – WDIV-TV/ClickOnDetroit, the #1 news station in Metro Detroit, is seeking a highly-motivated, and determined investigative producer to develop and produce original stories for our broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.

The ideal candidate is passionate about questioning those in power, holding government accountable, exposing corruption and providing viewers with the information they need to be informed citizens. As a member of an award-winning Defenders Investigative unit you will be responsible for conceptualizing, researching and writing high-impact investigative stories that showcase exceptional storytelling, with a commitment to follow-ups.

Primary focus is on regularly produced content outside of the daily assignment rotation, while contributing original angles with investigative sensibilities to breaking news and major news events. Successful candidates should be self-starters and take initiative in setting the agenda. You should also set an example of professionalism in skill, attitude and commitment.

Requirements:

At least 2 years of investigative producing experience preferred

Strong verbal and written communication and editorial skills required

Strong writer, storyteller

Demonstrated news judgment and experience with breaking news

Ability to multi-task and thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment

Organized and able to juggle several stories and assignments, managing their development.

Valid driver license and proven ability to safely drive company or personal vehicle (as case may be) without exposing the company to serious liability risks

Consistently able to work hours required. Work more when required to meet deadlines including flexible shifts, weekends, holidays, evenings, rotating days, overtime, etc.

The ideal candidate should be licensed in operating a drone. This is desired but not a absolute requirement.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Mine tips, sources, data and public records requests to pinpoint issues of significant local impact with a focus on solutions.

Write highly visual and compelling investigative stories from complex material for broadcast, digital and print media.

Successfully write for multiple on-air investigative team members.

Ensure stories are accurate, complete and fair.

Conduct interviews, gather information, log and organize footage, arrange for graphics and supervise editing sessions.

Build key sources in the community.

Work effectively in a team environment with various managers, reporters, photographers and editors.

Balance long-term investigations with data-driven, original investigative angles on breaking news and major events.

Regularly enterprise and pitch investigative story ideas while also passionately pursuing stories as assigned.

Innovate investigative content specifically suited for a variety of broadcast, web and social media platforms.

Maintain highly organized files of government records requests, appeals and data.

Demonstrate a knowledge of and strong commitment to editorial judgment, including a clear understanding of journalism ethics and laws, as well as a journalist’s right to records, information and access.

Provide investigative research expertise and support to other team members as needed.

Selecting, researching, and writing content for live newscasts to make the newscast an “experience” for viewers

Working with and guiding reporters in story production

Communicating, coordinating, and executing creative vision with a team of anchors, reporters, meteorologists, photographers, editors, and production staff

In-person attendance is required

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Receive, process, and maintain information through oral and/or written communication effectively.

Lift, move, and carry up to 20 pounds on occasion.

Must be able to sit for long periods of time

How to apply:

Contact: Kim Voet, News Director | Email: kimv@wdiv.com

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.