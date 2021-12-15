Human Resource Administrator (Full-time)

WDIV Local 4, the NBC affiliate television station in Detroit, is looking for a full-time Human Resource Administrator to join our team. WDIV was awarded the Michigan Association of Broadcasters “2021 Station of the Year”, a title held for the last 7 years. Our brands have the largest footprint in the local community and we broadcast all the big local events.

As our next Human Resource Administrator, you will have responsibilities in the following areas: employee relations, leave administration, HR data analysis, metrics reporting and training. You will play a key role in the success of the organization by offering guidance in the areas of recruitment, performance management, and HR Best practices while facilitating productive working relationships. The successful candidate will cultivate a culture of excellence in a diverse and collaborative work environment.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitates HR related training (including new hire orientation).

Perform payroll responsibilities for the station.

Partners with employees and management to communicate various Human Resources policies, procedures, laws, standards and government regulations.

Responsible for Benefits Administration to include Employee health & welfare/ insurance programs, HCSA / DCSA, open enrollment, retirement / pension program, 401K program, FMLA, Workman’s Comp.

Conducts exit interviews and analyzes data and turnover and makes recommendations to the management team for corrective action and continuous improvement.

Maintains Human Resource Information System records and compiles reports from database.

Performs other related duties as assigned including special projects.

Knows, understands and demonstrates the company Values and practices on a consistent basis.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources or Business Administration

Three (3) to five (5) years of progressive Human Resources experience required

Outstanding communication skills – verbal and written

Computer system savvy, with MS Office suite experience; familiarity with WORKDAY Software preferred

Understanding of HR Best practices and current regulations

Sound judgment and problem-solving skills

Highly organized with a close attention to detail and accuracy; strong analytical skills

Customer-focused attitude, with high level of professionalism and discretion

Able to work in a fast-paced deadline driven environment

Ability to multi-task and manage a variety of shifting priorities is necessary

Work Environment

This job generally operates in an on-site clerical office setting. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, photocopiers, filing cabinets, and fax machines.

Ad

To apply please send resume to: Dianna Sharpe, Business Manager, dsharpe@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.