Associate Producer (Part-time)

WDIV Local 4, the NBC affiliate television station in Detroit, is looking for a part-time Associate Producer to join our team. WDIV was awarded the Michigan Association of Broadcasters “2021 Station of the Year”, a title held for the last 7 years. Our brands have the largest footprint in the local community and we broadcast all the big local events.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

If you’re a self-starter with strong writing and organizational skills, creative on social media, enjoy collaborating with a small team and interacting with people from all walks of life, and are looking for an opportunity to work at one of the best and most respected television stations in the country, this is the opportunity for you.

Live In The D @ WDIV/Local 4 is looking for a part-time Associate Producer who will work closely with our award-winning producers to create the best entertaining lifestyle show in Detroit.

Live In The D is just that: A live television program in Detroit airing/streaming weekdays 10am-11am that showcases and celebrates the people, events and destinations helping the community shine in the international spotlight, and a place we are proud to call home. It is Detroit’s fastest growing local talk show and offers some of the most fun, exciting experiences to be had in the Detroit broadcast industry.

Qualifications

Previous TV news writing and/or producing experience preferred. Must have excellent communication and organizational skills, and be able to multitask in a fast paced environment. Must write for our award-winning website, be proficient on multiple social media platforms and enterprise stories. A journalism degree is preferred. A liberal arts or broadcast arts degree is also acceptable.

To apply please send resume to: Tammy Sortor, Executive Producer, tsortor@wdiv.com .

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.