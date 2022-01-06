Reporter (Full-time)

This is your chance to join one of the best news stations in the country. How would you like to be part of an award-winning newsroom which is proud to be the recipient of Edward R. Murrow Awards, Emmy Awards, Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Awards and much more?

Job Title : Reporter

Job Type : Full Time

City : Detroit

State: Michigan

At WDIV/Local 4 & ClickonDetroit.com we’re looking for the next great Reporter. Our Reporters get to work in one of the best news towns in the country: breaking news, government corruption, weather, business and sports, we have it all. We’re looking for great reporters who know how to find sources, break big stories, understand live reporting, and the art of storytelling. We want reporters who don’t need a story handed to them, rather we want reporters who bring us stories. Our reporters tell stories on air, online and across ALL our award-winning digital platforms. We want someone who engages in an heavy station-influenced social media presence. Our reporters have gone straight to the network after working at WDIV/Local 4. If you’re looking for a tremendous challenge and a fabulous opportunity to work at one of the premiere NBC affiliates, we’re the place.

Ad

Requirements

Qualified candidates should possess the following skills:

Must have strong creative abilities, including visual production, and a good understanding of contemporary production techniques.

Must be an excellent storyteller and writer, and be able to enterprise interesting approaches to stories.

Must have an ability to report on multiple platforms and understand the importance of digital storytelling.

Must understand demographic development.

Must be willing to work holidays and weekends.

A college degree in a related area is preferred.

How to apply:

Send resume/reel to Kim Voet, News Director at kimv@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.