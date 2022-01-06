Job Title: Stagehand

Job Category: Media - Journalism - Newspaper

Open Date: 1/5/2022

Closing Date: 2/28/2022

Job Type: Full Time

City: Detroit

State: Michigan

Job Details:

WDIV Local 4, the NBC affiliate television station in Detroit, is looking for a Full-time Stagehand to join our team. WDIV was awarded the Michigan Association of Broadcasters “2021 Station of the Year”, a title held for the last 7 years. Our brands have the largest footprint in the local community, and we broadcast all the big local events.

Experience:

Responsibilities:

Operation of studio and remote teleprompter for live and recorded productions.

Studio and Remote Lighting

Set up of Stages and Props for studio and remote productions

Building, lifting and maintaining props and set pieces

Requirements:

Skills Preferred:

Carpentry and Electrical Skills

Good Attitude, easily adaptable to change

Schedule:

Flexible schedule; Nights, weekends and holidays will be required at times

Additional Information:

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Ad

Contact Details:

Please send resumes to:

Laurie Oberman -- laurieo@wdiv.com