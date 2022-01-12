The Position and Objective:

WDIV-TV/ClickonDetroit.com has a rare opening for our chief Meteorologist. Rare because it’s only the third time in more than three decades the position is open. We are looking for a highly skilled meteorologist with personality. The ideal candidate knows the science but can tell a relatable weather story.

Our next meteorologist must be an accurate forecaster, who is committed to the safety of our viewers and users, convey appropriate tone, summarize complicated information, and stay cool under pressure. We want someone who will have great chemistry with our award-winning team and become an engaged part of our community. The meteorologist must have a strong understanding and engagement on digital and social media platforms.

Job Responsibilities:

Get our viewers ready with accurate, compelling, and understandable weather forecasts.

Provide urgent, immediate weather information before and during severe weather events

Must be able to successfully sustain continuous coverage of severe weather events

Able to simultaneously provide content on TV, and on our digital platforms.

Utilize all the technology and tools available, to tell an intriguing weather story

Deployed in the field during weather events

Summarize fact and clearly communicate content for broadcast

Report “live” in scheduled newscasts, during unscheduled cut-ins, on-line and social media as needed.

Participate in community outreach programs

Provide accurate weather forecasts using the most accurate weather technology in a multi-platform environment.

Interact live with the audience on multiple platforms, especially during severe or disruptive weather

Communicate and guide the content teams for aggressive, smart weather coverage when our consumers need it on all platforms

Work in the field to show various elements of severe weather situations

Qualifications and Requirements:

In-depth knowledge of weather science and forecasting.

Proven on-air experience in handling breaking news and severe weather coverage

Dynamic on-air presence with a conversational weather presentation

Knowledgeable about how to interpret and translate high powered Baron’s radar data

Proficient in using WSI graphics and Baron’s technology

Ability to tell a compelling weather story

Ability to use common television weather systems

Computer literate, including newsroom computer systems

Strong organizational, time management and problem-solving skills

Self-motivated and able to work well with a team of other meteorologists in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment.

Experience and Education Requirements:

Previous on-air experience required

Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Meteorology preferred

5+ years of experience

CBM and/or AMS seal preferred

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Ad

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a preemployment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

To apply, send resume to:

Kim Voet, News Director -- kimv@wdiv.com