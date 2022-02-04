Photojournalist/Editor Creative Service/Production Dept.

WDIV is seeking an experienced Photojournalist/Editor to join the team that produces award winning broadcast specials and high-profile innovative promotion campaigns.

Our ideal candidate will have a versatile skill set with a critical eye for excellence both shooting in the field and storytelling in the edit suite. The candidate should be able to comfortably show initiative on projects taking them from inception to completion. If you are equally comfortable working as part of a production team on some projects or independently on others, then you may be the perfect candidate.

Qualifications

Minimum 4-5 Years Professional Photography/Editing Experience.

Skilled with operating both DSLR camera and Sony PXW-X400, SONY PMW-350

Comfortable with lighting and audio.

Strong knowledge of file management.

Experienced with Adobe Premiere aftereffects and photo shop.

Drone experience a plus but not mandatory.

Valid Driver’s License and Clean Driving Record

Please Email Resumes and Demo Reels Links to:

LaurieO@wdiv.com -- Director of Local Programming

Jrobicheau@wdiv.com -- Promotions Manager

Include subject line Creative Services Shooter/Editor

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.