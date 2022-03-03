DETROIT – WDIV Local 4, the NBC affiliate television station in Detroit, is looking for a full time Administrative Assistant (Newsroom Assistant). WDIV, owned by Graham Media Group, has the most watched newscasts Morning - 11 p.m. in the Detroit market.

WDIV’s ClickOnDetroit.com is the number one website for news and weather in Metro Detroit. WDIV has been awarded the Michigan Association of Broadcasters “2021 Station of the Year,” a title held for the last seven years. If you are looking for a fast-paced and exciting working environment, this job is for you!

Requirements

A successful candidate will have the following:

College education; Bachelor’s degree or higher preferred.

A minimum of 4 years administrative support experience.

Excellent communications skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment.

Highly organized productively with all levels of staff.

Advanced Microsoft Office skills.

Job duties

Administrative support to News Director and newsroom staff.

Serve as liaison between News staff and other departments.

Prepare correspondence, memos, announcements, and talent contracts in collaboration with the News Director.

Schedule meetings, organize materials and participants, and order catering.

Timesheet, expense report, talent sheet, and petty cash management.

Order and maintain office supplies for the department.

Maintain talent schedules.

Coordinate travel and hotel accommodations as necessary.

Coordinate licensing and license agreements for News department.

Maintain department organizational chart.

Schedule and track vacation and sick time for News Staff.

Manage department purchasing card expenses.

How to apply

Contact: Kim Voet, News Director | Email: kimv@wdiv.com

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.