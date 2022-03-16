Live in the D - Multimedia Journalist

If you’re a self-starter with strong writing, shooting, editing and organizational skills; an experienced storyteller who enjoys being on camera as well as behind the scenes; creative on social media; enjoy collaborating with a small team and interacting with people from all walks of life; and are looking for an opportunity to work at one of the best and most respected television stations in the country, this is the opportunity for you.

Live In The D @ WDIV/Local 4 is looking for a full-time Multimedia Journalist who will work closely with our award-winning producers to create the best entertaining lifestyle show in Detroit.

Live In The D is just that: A live television program in Detroit airing/streaming weekdays 10am-11am that showcases and celebrates the people, events and destinations helping the community shine in the international spotlight. It’s a place we are proud to call home. Our show offers some of the most fun, exciting experiences to be had in the Detroit broadcast industry.

QUALIFICATIONS

Experience shooting/editing/presenting on camera. Previous TV news writing and/or producing experience preferred. Must have excellent communication and organizational skills and be able to multitask in a fast-paced environment. Must write for our award-winning website, be proficient on multiple social media platforms and enterprise stories. A journalism degree is preferred. A liberal arts or broadcast arts degree is also acceptable.

Please Email Resumes Only to:

Tammy Sortor - Executive Producer, Live in The D

tsortor@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG/WDIV requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WDIV will comply with applicable state