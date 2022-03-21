WDIV-TV, an eighth time winner of Station of the Year by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, is currently seeking a motivated General Sales Manager to lead the day-to-day multi-platform sales and marketing activities for WDIV-TV, clickdetroit.com, and all Graham Media Group related digital properties associated with the station.

The successful candidate will have a command of sales and marketing, be a dynamic leader of people with a sharp focus on creating solution-oriented campaigns for clients, be a collaborator, understand the importance of long-range planning and strategy, have a strong work ethic, and have the highest standards of integrity. This individual will have experience recruiting exceptional sellers, coaching, training and leading team members to consistently grow market share and new revenue streams.

PRINCIPAL FUNCTIONS ESSENTIAL TO THE JOB

The GSM reports to VP/General Manager and specifically she/he will be responsible for:

· Management of sales inventory, setting of rates and coordinating with the station’s operations/traffic specialists and the Graham Media Group Traffic Hub.

· Supervision of all aspects of national, local and digital sales personnel in achieving revenue budgets and accomplishing the goals and objectives of the station’s sales plan.

· Development of short and long-range sales plans and goals, developing new business, digital, and yearly revenue budgets and administration of them throughout the year.

· Oversight of transactional business negotiations coordinating with local, national, and digital sales managers.

· The successful candidate will be part of the station’s senior management team and will oversee the recruitment and retention of sales, creative sales, and research personnel.

· Understanding of digital media and its prominent role in cross-platform selling, strong computer skills and a thorough knowledge of digital analytic, pricing, and negotiating.

· Ability to set measurable goals, analyze sales market sales trends, work to motivate a team of seasoned sellers, and the ability to hold mangers and sales personnel accountable to department and station goals.

· Other projects as assigned by the General Manager.

MINIMUM SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND QUALIFICATIONS

· Bachelor’s degree or equivalent sales experience preferred

· Minimum of 10 years experience in broadcast sales, 2 to 4 years as a sales manager preferred

· Experience with metered Nielsen ratings and a track record in an extremely competitive environment

· Knowledge of Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Media Sales and Sales Force preferred

· Successful track record driving local revenue and selling creative solutions

· Ability to work in a collaborative team environment

· Strong oral, written and interpersonal communication skills

· Strong and positive leadership skills

· Highly skilled leader, negotiator, and motivator

· Assertive, organized and creative problem solver

· Must possess a valid state driver’s license (or be able to get one)

To Apply Please Send Resume to:

Dianna Sharpe, Business Manager, HR@WDIV.com

As a condition of employment, GMG/WDIV requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.