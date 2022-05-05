Information Technology Specialist

WDIV Local 4, the NBC affiliate television station in Detroit, is looking for a full time temporary Information Technology (IT) Specialist to join our Engineering Department. WDIV, owned by Graham Media Group, has the most watched newscast at 4PM, 5PM, 6PM and 11PM in the Detroit market (DMA #15). WDIV’s ClickOnDetroit.com is the number one website for news and weather in metro Detroit. WDIV has been awarded the Michigan Association of Broadcasters “2021 Station of the Year”, a title held for the last 7 years..

EXPERIENCE

A successful candidate will have 2 to 4 years experience in the IT industry. Must be familiar with the following technologies: Windows/Linux servers, Cisco switches/routers, Active Directory, DNS, VM Ware, VDI, Cloud Computing, network architecture, streaming technologies, video file compression & Windows/Mac OSX desktop support.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Required:

• Work as part of a team, supervised by the IT Manager.

• Provide excellent customer service & complete assigned projects on time and within specs.

• Outstanding troubleshooting abilities with attention to detail.

• Strong communication skills.

• Solid understanding of TCP/IP protocol stack with knowledge of network switching, routing concepts and protocols.

• Understanding of network security appliances such as Palo Alto firewalls, Fore Scout &Qualys.

• Experience with VoIP & other remote work technologies.

• Part of a Team that provides 24x7, 365 days per year, on-call support. This may entail phone or physical presence at the facility for equipment failure or other disasters. This includes, but is not limited to equipment and power failures, loss of contracted services, storms or severe weather and schedule conflicts.

• Overtime may be required in emergency situations or to meet deadlines

Preferred:

• Experience in a Broadcast facility.

• Familiarity with NRCS, MAM, DAM and OTT technologies.

How to apply:

Contact: Amador Velasquez | Email: avelasquez@wdiv.com

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

As a condition of employment, GMG/WDIV requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.