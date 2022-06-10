Receptionist (Full-time)

WDIV Local 4, the NBC affiliate television station in Detroit, is looking for a full-time Receptionist to join our team. WDIV was awarded the Michigan Association of Broadcasters “2021 Station of the Year”, a title held for the last 8 years. Our brands have the largest footprint in the local community and we broadcast all the big local events.

As front of the house, and the first point of contact for our external visitors, your duties will include:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Operate switchboard, handle phone calls in an efficient and courteous manner.

Keep daily logs of pertinent incoming calls with viewer comments and complaints.

Dispense information as provided by departments.

Receive and sign for deliveries as required; notify addressees immediately.

Greet and route visitors to ensure employee safety.

Deliver messages in a timely manner.

Monitor entrances and provide entry to authorized personnel only.

Assist with incoming and outgoing mail.

Assist with Business Office tasks as assigned.

Qualifications

Requirements include excellent telephone skills, ability to handle a variety of calls efficiently with diplomacy and tact, excellent interpersonal skills, speak English in a clear and pleasant manner, some computer skills. Maintaining a valid driver’s license is a requirement for this role.

Work Environment

This job generally operates in an on-site clerical office setting. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, photocopiers, filing cabinets, and fax machines.

Ad

To apply please send resume to: Dianna Sharpe, Business Manager, HR@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.