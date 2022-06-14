Graham Media Group Detroit is seeking a highly motivated, adaptable, and strategic Account Executive to join our sales and business development team.

This position is based in Detroit, Michigan— a top 15 market rank with an equally as powerful website— ranking number 1 in the market. Our brand has the largest footprint in the local community and comprises the best products available in the advertising universe through our full-service digital agency, Omne. Graham Media Group brings together the top experts and best technology in the industry, to power our client’s success.

Our company strives to stay ahead of the latest emerging trends in the industry and has gained national recognition for our forward-thinking initiatives. It is no surprise that we are seeking a candidate with the same proactive mentality. Our ideal candidate is an enthusiastic, team-player who can build and maintain relationships with business leaders in our community. To be successful in this role, you must possess strong communication and project management skills and a solution-oriented seller.

Responsibilities

Grow Linear / Digital Transactional Television Revenue

Develop New Business Advertisers for Multi-Media Platforms

Fluent in various Digital Marketing solutions- O&O and Extended Reach

Google Analytics Certified a plus

Create strategic business plan to meet and exceed revenue goals

Maintain acceptable pipeline, using Salesforce daily, to ensure new business development is continual throughout the year

Target, cultivate, and develop new accounts as well as service existing account list

Build effective verbal & written marketing presentations

Utilize and incorporate multimedia advertising solutions for existing and new clients

Upsell existing clients by engaging them in our full product line

Requirements

College education; Bachelor’s degree or higher.

3-5 years of broadcast, agency, or digital marketing experience.

Proven track record of selling advertising OR account management in an agency environment.

Ability to prospect for business utilizing research and effective consultative selling principles to generate business.

Ability to multi-task and adapt to a fast-paced environment in a rapidly changing industry.

Exceptional written and oral communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Applications.

Experience with WideOrbit is a plus.

Experience with SalesForce and/or project management software is preferred.

Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a safe driving record acceptable to the company and reliable transportation for sales calls.

Please Email Resumes to:

Send Resumes to: Angie Cady, acady@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG/WDIV requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WDIV will comply with applicable state