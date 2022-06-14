News Producer

If you have a passion for our Detroit community and the people, places, and events that are making it one of the most vibrant metropolitan areas in the nation; if you have strong writing and organizational skills, are creative on social media, enjoy collaborating with a team and interacting with people from all walks of life; if you are looking for an opportunity to work at one of the best and most respected television stations in the country, this is the opportunity for you!

WDIV/Local 4 is looking for a Full Time Producer

Responsibilities: The ideal candidate should possess: - Strong ability to showcase a highly visual and compelling newscast using a variety of production techniques - A clear vision of what stories are relevant to news viewers - Sound news judgment and thorough knowledge of current events - Ability to write broadcast copy conversationally - The ability to work well with others under pressure - Ability to contribute content to Station’s website - Strong control room skills during breaking news events - Ability to perform desktop editing Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this positing.

QUALIFICATIONS: Three to five years’ experience in TV news. Must be able to produce a newscast that is innovative, highly visual and late breaking. College degree in a related area preferred. Comments: WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact Information:

Name or Department: Jennifer Wallace, Executive Producer Address: WDIV-TV, 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226 Email: jenniferw@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG/WDIV requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

