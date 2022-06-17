New Business Account Executive

WDIV/ClickOnDetroit is seeking a highly motivated, adaptable, and strategic Account Executive to join our sales and business development team.

This position is based in Detroit, Michigan— a top 15 market rank with an equally as powerful website— ranking number 1 in the market. Our brand has the largest footprint in the local community and comprises the best products available in the advertising universe through our full-service digital agency, Omne. Graham Media Group brings together the top experts and best technology in the industry, to power our client’s success.

Our company strives to stay ahead of the latest emerging trends in the industry and has gained national recognition for our forward-thinking initiatives. It is no surprise that we are seeking a candidate with the same proactive mentality. Our ideal candidate is an enthusiastic, team-player who can build and maintain relationships with business leaders in our community. To be successful in this role, you must possess strong communication and project management skills and a solution-oriented individual.

WDIV is seeking a highly motivated Sr. Business Account Executive to join our award-winning sales team. If you are goal oriented, have impressive time management and organizational skills, a great listener that understands the value of asking effective questions and persistent with follow-up, you are a shoe in for our sales organization.

Requirements:

Prospect new business advertisers for Television and Digital media

You will have a base salary to start as you target, cultivate, and develop new accounts

Create strategic business plan to meet and exceed revenue goals

Exceptional client management skills—this includes, but is not limited to frequent communication, campaign organization, client expectations and performance reviews

Maintain acceptable pipeline, using Salesforce daily, to ensure new business development is continual throughout the year

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Ability to multi-task and adapt to a fast-paced environment in a rapidly changing industry.

Exceptional written and oral communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Applications.

Experience with SalesForce and/or project management software is preferred.

Google Analytics experience a plus.

Experience with WideOrbit is a plus but not required.

Prior media and/or marketing experience is preferred but not required.

Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a safe driving record acceptable to the company and reliable transportation for sales calls.

Send Resumes to: HR@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG/WDIV requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.