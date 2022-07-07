Digital Sales Manager

WDIV-TV and ClickOnDetroit.com are seeking a Digital Sales Manager. WDIV-TV, an NBC affiliate, is an eight-time winner of Station of the Year by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. We have the largest footprint in our local community, broadcasting all of Detroit’s Big Events.

To be successful in this role, you must be able to dig in and develop advertising campaigns that offer 360-degree solutions and get deep into agencies and local businesses where the decisions about media plans are being discussed and planned. The ideal candidate understands the need to be creative while taking care of business.

Responsibilities

Responsible for exceeding performance expectations including market share for Digital Media and Local Spot TV.

Coordinate and monitor Digital and Business Development sales efforts in conjunction with the Local, National, and General Sales Managers to achieve budget goals.

Lead local sales team with prospecting, selling and closing convergent marketing campaigns to local businesses and advertising agencies.

Motivate, coach, develop and train a high performing team of Local Account Executives.

Take an active and leading role in new business development.

Collaborate with Digital Media Department to sell all assets and to create new revenue streams.

Develop and implement revenue generating opportunities for both local and national sales teams as it relates to Digital advertising.

Hold Local Account Executives accountable to activity and expectations.

Desired Skills and Experience

Expert knowledge of all facets of TV and Digital Sales Marketing.

Two or more years of experience in media sales management, digital and integrated marketing.

An understanding of strategic account management, ratings, and digital execution.

Excellent sales skills including the ability to create and build relationships.

Must be familiar with prevailing digital technologies such as Mobile, DART, Google Analytics, HTML, streaming media, ad tagging, Flash, SEM, SMS and BT.

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and be able to create polished sales presentations.

Excellent presentation skills are required as are strong written and oral communication skills.

Must be a collaborator and key strategist.

Wide Orbit experience a plus.

Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a safe driving record acceptable to the company and reliable transportation for sales calls.

To Apply Please Send Resume to:

Dianna Sharpe, Business Manager, HR@WDIV.com

As a condition of employment, GMG/WDIV requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Ad

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.