Local Sales Manager

WDIV/ClickOnDetroit, a Graham Media property, is searching for a TV Sales Manager who will reinvent our business by being big, bold and thinking outside the traditional way of doing business. If you are a current LSM/GSM/DOS, or even an up-and-coming DSM, and you are ready for a bigger challenge and a bigger market, this is for you!

We are a large market TV station that ranks in the top five network affiliates in the country and the station website is number one in the state and Top 25 in the USA. The brand has the largest footprint in the local community, broadcasting all Big Events, and overall has the best products available in the advertising universe making this a Sales Manager’s dream come true.

RESPONSIBILITIES: (including but not limited to)

You must be able to dig in and develop advertising campaigns that offer 360-degree solutions and get deep into agencies and local businesses where the decisions about media plans are being made. You must have exceptional digital along with new business skills and manage to AE activity. You will manage a team of local account executes to higher levels by growing new business and transactional shares of revenue along with a major focus on digital development. In addition, you must have the metal that allows you to go see the right people in the market. The correct candidate must be able to produce strategies that are capable of growing advertising dollars. Being creative while taking care of business is second nature to you.

Ad

· Managing and motivating a team of high performers

· High Digital I.Q.

· Achieving and surpassing local revenue budget goals on broadcast and digital

· Managing a group of local account executives

· Consistently communicate with GSM regarding station pricing and inventory models

· Creating sales promotions that simultaneously serve the interests of agency clients, direct advertisers and the station

· Developing and maintaining relationships with locally based clients that buy time through national advertising agencies

· Managing and engaging a digital operations team

· Some travel to key ad markets in the U.S.

· Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a safe driving record acceptable to the company and reliable transportation for sales calls.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Candidate should have extensive experience in television and digital sales and, preferably, sales management. Candidate should have expert knowledge of research and ratings metrics and Wide Orbit experience a plus. Computer skills are essential. Candidates should be extremely flexible in the face of an extraordinarily dynamic work environment. Excellent verbal and written communication skills a must.

Ad

· Must possess a valid state driver’s license (or be able to get one)

To Apply Please Send Resume to:

Dianna Sharpe, Business Manager, HR@WDIV.com

As a condition of employment, GMG/WDIV requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.