Position: Director - Television News

Location: 550 West Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, Michigan

WDIV-TV, the only station located in the heart of Downtown Detroit, is looking for a full-time director to join our fantastic team.

Responsibilities

We are looking for a rock star who can take charge of a control room. Bare minimum, we need a candidate with creative and technical skills to direct newscasts and special programming. An advanced knowledge of control room automation and workflow with Sony’s ELC is crucial. Strong computer skills, ability to perform well under pressure, meet multiple deadlines, and effective communication skills are required. Additional responsibilities may include stage managing, editing and catching mistakes Flexible schedule is expected.

Qualifications

We’d like to find someone with at least 3-5 years of experience in directing newscasts. A degree in communications or related field desired. Qualified applicants must be motivated, creative and able to meet strict deadlines.

Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Resumes only with subject line “Director” to: laurieo@wdiv.com and lisab@wdiv.com

As a condition of employment, GMG/WDIV requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.