Office Manager/ Executive Assistant (Full-time)

Graham Media Group is searching for an Office Manager / Executive Assistant to manage the day-to-day administrative functions of a busy HQ operation. Will interact directly with senior leadership and provide a variety of support to ensure smooth operations. This individual will demonstrate exceptional attention to detail, strong organizational skills and be able to meet deadlines without sacrificing quality of work. The ideal candidate will help improve the productivity of our executives by performing functions that ensure our company’s workflow runs more efficiently.

This position will also play the role of Office Manager Graham Media Group HQ offices and support remote corporate executives as necessary

The office manager is an organized professional who doesn’t mind wearing multiple hats

They will handle administrative duties and executive support-related tasks, ensure the smooth running of the office, and help to improve company procedures and day-to-day operations. Will be responsible for communicating office procedural standards to employees

Provide calendar management with independent decision-making to accommodate conflicting meeting requests, and management of calendar invites

Coordinate executive travel arrangements including booking flights, transportation, and lodging as needed

Create, submit, and approve expense reports for and on-behalf of executives

Draft and edit documents, reports, spreadsheets, and correspondence, create presentations as assigned by CEO and other executive leadership

Assemble materials for Monthly Executive Reviews, Board of Directors meetings and interface with leadership as appropriate

Assist in the coordination of corporate meetings and training sessions, such as REACH, Boss School, PROduce!, DEI sessions, Strategy sessions. IT, HR, Sales and Legal Meetings, etc.

Assist in scheduling interviews as needed for Executive Leadership

Maintain meticulous attention to detail and demonstrate a high standard for data and integrity and quality work

Review clerical and personnel records for completeness and accuracy; ensure organization, security, integrity and confidentiality of data at all times

Develop, maintain, and communicate a process for efficiently evaluating, ordering and replenishing office and other needed supplies

Track and record office management related expenditures and adhere to budgetary guidelines; provide recommendations for cost reduction where appropriate

Communicate with facilities partners (internal and external) to make sure all office issues are reported to the correct contractors/vendors and addressed in a timely manner

Order lunches for company events such as monthly company meetings, board and executive meetings