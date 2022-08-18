This is your chance to be a part of the best Assignment Desk at one of the best local stations in the country. WDIV-TV/Local 4 in Detroit is looking to fill the position of full-time Assignment Editor. You will work with a very experienced staff as we are the leader in breaking news and always looking for the best enterprise content.

The best candidate for this position must be able to work through breaking news situations by using assertive people skills and have confidence in the decision-making process. You must be able to use your talents and resources and tools provided to produce stories from start to finish. This includes but is not limited to interaction with our viewers, emergency responders and media relations specialist. You will need to verify the story and make sure we have the most update to date and accurate information. You will be working with producers, reporters and photographers making sure they have all the information needed.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Must have previous newsroom experience, with Assignment Desk experience preferred.

Must have self-motivation and able to work independently.

College degree with emphasis in journalism preferred.

Must be deadline driven, handle multiple assignments and thrive in fast-paced environment.

Setup news stores, dispatch crews.

Assist with planning daily and long-term coverage.

Monitor websites and social media sources.

Answer phones, make beat calls, monitor emergency scanners.

To apply please send resume to: Jason Laverty, Managing Editor jlaverty@wdiv.com

