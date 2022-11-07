Weekday Anchor/Reporter

DETROIT – The Position & Objective:

This kind of opportunity doesn’t come around often. WDIV-TV/ClickonDetroit.com is looking for our next great Anchor/Reporter. We are looking for a highly skilled storyteller and communicator with personality. The ideal candidate knows journalism, knows how to connect with the viewer and understands the increasing needs of a multi-platform newsroom. Our next Anchor/Reporter needs to bring the energy of live reporting to our anchor desk and do so with the appropriate tone, summarize complicated information, and stay cool under pressure. We’re looking for an Anchor who isn’t afraid to head into the community, enterprise big stories, and hold people accountable. A newsroom leader is a must. We want someone who will have great chemistry with our award-winning team and become an engaged part of our community. The Anchor/Reporter must have a strong understanding and engagement on digital and social media platforms.

Job Responsibilities:

· Communicate to our viewers ready with accurate, compelling, and understandable newscasts and stories

· Strong command with the ability to react quickly and clearly in break news events

· Provide urgent, immediate information before and during breaking news events

· Able to simultaneously provide content on TV, and on our digital platforms.

· Ability to field anchor in breaking news events

· Summarize fact and clearly communicate content for broadcast

· Creative and memorable storyteller who’s not afraid to think outside the box and include personality in their presentation

· Report “live” in scheduled newscasts, during unscheduled cut-ins, on-line and social media as needed.

· Participate in community outreach programs

· Interact live with the audience on multiple platforms, especially during severe or disruptive weather

Qualifications Requirements:

· Proven on-air experience in handling breaking news coverage

· Demonstrated ability to enterprise thoughtful stories for broadcast and linear platforms

· Dynamic on-air presence with a conversational presentation

· Ability to tell a compelling, community story

· Computer literate, including newsroom computer systems

· Strong organizational, time management and problem-solving skills

· Self-motivated and able to work well with a team of other high energy journalists in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment.

Experience & Education Requirements:

· Previous on-air experience required

· Bachelor’s & Master’s degree preferred

· 5+ years’ experience

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, marital status, disability, matriculation, or affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. EOE/DRUG-FREE

How to apply:

Contact: Kim Voet, News Director | Email: kimv@wdiv.com

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

As a condition of employment, GMG/WDIV requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.