Operations Manager - News

WDIV-TV/Local 4 is looking for an experienced News Operations Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast media industry. The ideal candidate must be skilled in Management, Operations, Budgeting, Photography, Aerial Photography (Helicopter and Drone), and Non-linear Editing. We want a strong operations professional who can be consistent in correcting, evaluating and implementing digital news gathering solutions, and maintaining the video and audio quality of the newscast. This person will be versed in broadcast, digital and streaming news gathering. The role is critical to facilitating a smooth and error free newscast and acts as the primary liaison between Technology and News departments. The News operations manager will also be plugged into current and future news gathering and media operations initiatives with full understanding and ability to translate and support the end user.

Job Responsibilities:

Lead, develop, and coordinate electronic and digital news gathering operations: video gathering, editing, remote broadcasts, microwave, ENG trucks and news vehicle and system maintenance.

Interview, manage and schedule Photographers, Editors and Media Coordinator

Provide technical guidance, training, and leadership for editorial and news gathering personnel, including Photojournalist or others as assigned

Manage and Maintain ENG Fleet using ARI (Holman) Insights

Purchase Equipment and supplies for the newsroom

Ensure necessary equipment is in place and in working order to support assigned employees

Provide strategic, logistical planning, and insight to upcoming events, special programs and/or elements to be included in news coverage.

Have a deep understanding of media workflow efficiency tools that impact in house and field operations and train end users on how to use them

Collaborate in the planning of the TV News operating and capital budgets.

Budget, plan, and manage large remote broadcasts including breaking news and special events.

Available by phone 24x7 for breaking news and disaster recovery scenarios

Oversee receive operations

Test and implement new newsroom technology and provide training

Coordinate feeds and video sharing between network partners and other GMG stations

Technical support for newsroom operations

Help Book Travel

Licensing of station video

Main conduit between News and Engineering

Oversee Drone Flights and FAA licensing

Book Feeds

Operate and oversee the Tricaster and digital set technical operations

Experience Requirements:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a large market newsroom

Ability to work collaboratively with a diverse group of managers and staff with various levels of technical expertise and train staff

Ability to adapt to changes in work environment

Strong communication skills

Education:

College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news or related field is preferred but not required

To apply, send resume to:

Kim Voet

News Director, WDIV-TV

kimv@wdiv.com

550 West Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, Michigan 48226

No phone calls please

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.