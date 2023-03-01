Creative Services Producer

WDIV-TV/Local 4 is looking for an experienced Creative Services Writer Producer Editor with a demonstrated history of working in fast paced environments under tight deadlines. The ideal candidate must be skilled in producing creative attention getting spots for TV and Digital platforms, is self-motivated and understands how to emotionally connect with the audience through writing, bold imagery, music, and editing techniques. Shooting skills and graphic design is a plus.

Job Responsibilities:

· Create Full scale on brand marketing campaigns including digital, on-air, and social elements.

· Conceptualizes, writes, produces, and edits compelling promotion for topical special reports, Proof of brand spots and station initiatives for all platforms.

· Work with news producers, reporters, and news managers to obtain information and video for creation of promos to increase the brand awareness of our products.

· Produces additional video and graphic presentations as requested for digital and streaming audiences.

· Completion of daily logs

· Provide production support and timely customer service to all departments

· Work with clients as needed on sales driven projects

· Must be able to use graphic design to help elevate a spot.

· Participates in station-sponsored events and all assigned special promotions projects.

· Help to plan and to execute events and station community efforts.

· Maintains look of video, vignettes, graphic presentations, and scripts consistent with Local 4 Expect More Brand guidelines.

· Other projects as assigned.

Experience Requirements:

· Bachelor’s Degree Preferred

· Minimum 5 years’ experience in a newsroom preferred

· Ability to work collaboratively with a diverse group of managers and staff

· Knowledge of Adobe creative suite

· Knowledge of graphic programs

· Ability to adapt to changes in work environment

· Strong communication skills

· Available to work nights and weekends as needed

· Must be willing to work in Detroit, MI

Desired Qualifications:

· Proficient in Premiere editing system

· Proficient in Microsoft office programs.

· Strong interpersonal skills

· Knowledge of wide orbit

· Knowledge of graphic design programs

· Team player

To apply, send resume to:

Shay Mendes

Creative Services Director, WDIV-TV

smendes@wdiv.com

550 West Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, Michigan 48226

No phone calls please

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.