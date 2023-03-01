Producer in Training

If you’re looking to get your foot in the door at one of the best and most respected television newsrooms, this is where you need to go. Opportunity is knocking. WDIV/Local 4 is looking for Producers in Training who will work closely, and side-by-side with our award-winning producers, to create some of the best newscasts you’ll ever see. Our newscasts win Edward R. Murrow, and Emmy awards. Our shows are packed with breaking news, creative production tools, and talent who have the experience to learn from. We grow our Producers in Training into Producers, Reporters and Managers. Most of our current producing staff started out as Associate Producers

Qualifications:

Previous TV news writing experience preferred. Must have excellent communication skills and ability to multi-task in a fast-paced news environment. Must be able to edit and contribute to our award-winning website. A journalism degree is preferred. A liberal arts degree is also acceptable.

Send Resumes to:

Jennifer Wallace - Jenniferw@wdiv.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.