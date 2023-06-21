WDIV/Local 4 seeking a highly motivated and dynamic individual to join our team as a Digital Membership and Events Manager at Detroit’s best and coolest local TV station.

This role will focus on building and maintaining digital membership programs and organizing engaging events to foster a strong connection between our news station and our audience, while develop revenue streams and maximizing potential revenue opportunities.

Responsibilities:

Digital Membership Program Development:

Develop and implement strategies to drive digital membership growth and retention.

Create compelling membership benefits and perks to attract and engage a loyal audience.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure a seamless user experience across various platforms.

Analyze membership data and insights to inform strategies and improve user engagement.

Event Planning and Execution:

Plan, coordinate, and execute a variety of events to enhance community engagement and increase brand awareness.

Identify relevant event opportunities, both virtual and in-person, that align with our station’s goals and target audience.

Coordinate event logistics, including venue selection, vendor management, budgeting, and scheduling.

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to secure sponsorships, partnerships, and media coverage for events.

Digital Marketing and Promotion:

Develop and implement digital marketing campaigns to promote membership programs and events.

Utilize social media platforms, email marketing, and other digital channels to reach and engage the target audience effectively.

Monitor and optimize campaign performance through data analysis and reporting.

Collaborate with the marketing team to create compelling content and assets for digital promotion.

Audience Relationship Management:

Cultivate relationships with members, attendees, and community partners to enhance engagement and loyalty.

Respond to member inquiries, feedback, and concerns in a timely and professional manner.

Regularly communicate with members and event attendees through newsletters, surveys, and other channels to gather insights and improve future initiatives.

Act as a brand ambassador, representing the news station at external events and engaging with the local community.

Requirements

Proven experience in digital marketing, membership management, or event planning.

Strong understanding of digital platforms, social media, and audience engagement strategies.

Excellent project management skills with the ability to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced environment.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Proficient in data analysis and reporting, using tools such as Google Analytics.

Creative thinker with the ability to generate innovative ideas to attract and retain audiences.

Demonstrated ability to work independently as well as collaboratively in a team setting.

Strong attention to detail and organizational abilities.

Bachelor’s Degree in related field preferred.

How to apply:

Please send resumes to WDIV Digital Content and Audience Manager: Ken Haddad - khaddad@wdiv.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.