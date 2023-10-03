WDIV NEWS DIRECTOR

WDIV-TV, the Graham Media Group owned - NBC station in Detroit, Michigan seeks a strong, dedicated, innovative, multi-platform content focused newsroom leader that grows both people and product. A successful candidate will have a proven track record of empowering people to successfully convert audience focused research into actionable strategic goals and is relentless and consistent in delivering results.
PRINCIPAL FUNCTIONS ESSENTIAL TO THE JOB:
· Oversee the entire operation of the News Department on all platforms (broadcast, digital, streaming, social, etc.)
· Create & implement strategic plans for audience growth and newsroom operations.
· Communicate a compelling and inspired vision consistent with company strategy.
· Analyze and respond to trends affecting the industry and DMA.
· Develop and control annual budget to comply with station guidelines.
· Maintain constant awareness of the competition.
· Recruit, hire and oversee growth and development.
· Negotiate talent contracts.
· Build and maintain key relationships to foster a positive news image within the community
· Keep department standards up to “state-of-the-art” technology.
· Provide a journalistic “role model” for others by keeping current with developments in the industry and journalism.
· Work closely with other members of management team to develop and attain station goals
· Supervise and provide regular feedback and yearly performance appraisals for direct reports with ultimate responsibility for all newsroom personnel
· Assure operations are within local and federal laws and guidelines.
· Assure compliance with GMG and station policies.
· Perform other duties as assigned by the General Manager
MINIMUM SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum 5 years news managerial related experience in television news.
- Degree in Communications/Journalism preferred.
- Demonstrated success in TV News management.
- Proven and effective leadership skills; ability to address conflict quickly and directly.
- Organization, creativity, and ability to motivate the news operation in a competitive marketplace.
- Broad understanding of newsroom operations and equipment
- Proven ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
- Advanced oral and written communication skills
- Effective in a variety of formal presentation settings both inside and outside the organization
- Ability to work flexible hours under daily deadline pressure.
- Ability to manage change.
TOP REASONS TO JOIN WDIV:
Our culture and benefits package. Our employees are our most important resource. We encourage entrepreneurship and initiative and recognize and reward achievement. Graham Media offers a generous benefits package that includes 401K and healthcare on day one.
Are you ready to join the team? We encourage you to submit your resume for consideration.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WDIV TV
550 West Lafayette Blvd.
Detroit, MI 48226
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send cover letter, resume, and references to: VP & General Manager, Bob Ellis, jobs@WDIV.com, No phone calls please
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of the background checks, employment /education verifications, and the pre-employment drug screen.
WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WDIV will comply with all applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.