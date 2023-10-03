WDIV NEWS DIRECTOR

WDIV-TV, the Graham Media Group owned - NBC station in Detroit, Michigan seeks a strong, dedicated, innovative, multi-platform content focused newsroom leader that grows both people and product. A successful candidate will have a proven track record of empowering people to successfully convert audience focused research into actionable strategic goals and is relentless and consistent in delivering results.

PRINCIPAL FUNCTIONS ESSENTIAL TO THE JOB:

· Oversee the entire operation of the News Department on all platforms (broadcast, digital, streaming, social, etc.)

· Create & implement strategic plans for audience growth and newsroom operations.

· Communicate a compelling and inspired vision consistent with company strategy.

· Analyze and respond to trends affecting the industry and DMA.

· Develop and control annual budget to comply with station guidelines.

· Maintain constant awareness of the competition.

· Recruit, hire and oversee growth and development.

· Negotiate talent contracts.

· Build and maintain key relationships to foster a positive news image within the community

· Keep department standards up to “state-of-the-art” technology.

· Provide a journalistic “role model” for others by keeping current with developments in the industry and journalism.

· Work closely with other members of management team to develop and attain station goals

· Supervise and provide regular feedback and yearly performance appraisals for direct reports with ultimate responsibility for all newsroom personnel

· Assure operations are within local and federal laws and guidelines.

· Assure compliance with GMG and station policies.

· Perform other duties as assigned by the General Manager

MINIMUM SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum 5 years news managerial related experience in television news.

Degree in Communications/Journalism preferred.

Demonstrated success in TV News management.

Proven and effective leadership skills; ability to address conflict quickly and directly.

Organization, creativity, and ability to motivate the news operation in a competitive marketplace.

Broad understanding of newsroom operations and equipment

Proven ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Advanced oral and written communication skills

Effective in a variety of formal presentation settings both inside and outside the organization

Ability to work flexible hours under daily deadline pressure.

Ability to manage change.

TOP REASONS TO JOIN WDIV:

Our culture and benefits package. Our employees are our most important resource. We encourage entrepreneurship and initiative and recognize and reward achievement. Graham Media offers a generous benefits package that includes 401K and healthcare on day one.

Are you ready to join the team? We encourage you to submit your resume for consideration.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WDIV TV

550 West Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48226

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send cover letter, resume, and references to: VP & General Manager, Bob Ellis, jobs@WDIV.com, No phone calls please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of the background checks, employment /education verifications, and the pre-employment drug screen.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WDIV will comply with all applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.