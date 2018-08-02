Michigan political ad tracker 2018: Governor's race

DETROIT - WDIV-Local 4 is uploading all political ads that have aired in Michigan during the current election cycle to YouTube. We will continue track these ads until the general election on Nov. 6.

And, by far, the race with the most television ads at this point is the race for governor.

It’s an unsurprising fact because this year’s governor’s race is on pace to break the spending record. The seven candidates, four Republicans and three Democrats, have already raised more than $30 million.

A recent poll shows that Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Bill Schuette still hold commanding leads in their respective primaries.

But Republican Brian Calley is making a final push to challenge Schuette. And Democrat Abdul El-Sayed hopes to energize his progressive base with a recent endorsement from Bernie Sanders, who will campaign with El-Sayed in Michigan this weekend.

Also in the mix are Democrat Shri Thanedar and Republicans Jim Hines and Patrick Colbeck.

Find all the ads from the Michigan gubernatorial candidates below or on YouTube.



