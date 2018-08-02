Michigan political ad tracker 2018: U.S. Senate race

DETROIT - WDIV-Local 4 is uploading all political ads that have aired in Michigan during the current election cycle to YouTube. We will continue track these ads until the general election on Nov. 6.

Perhaps the most negative collection of ads belongs to the race for one of Michigan’s U.S. Senate seats, specifically its Republican primary.

GOP candidates John James and Sandy Pensler have been engaging in a public spat over who is the bigger Trump supporter. The argument is self-evidently a centerpiece of their television ads.

Debbie Stabenow is the incumbent in this Senate race, running unopposed in the Democratic primary. And she seems to be biding her time until Republicans decide who they will run against her.

In the meantime, Stabenow has amassed a $9.6 million war chest for the general election, and a recent poll shows that she would have a 15-point lead over either Republican candidate.

John James is hoping President Trump’s recent endorsement of him will push his campaign to victory in the primary.

Find all the ads from the Michigan's U.S. Senate race below or on YouTube.



Be Heard. Go Vote!

A reminder to “Be Heard – and Go Vote!” this election season. The Aug. 7 primary election is your first chance to weigh in on big races for governor, U.S. Congress and the State Legislature. Unfortunately, last time around turnout was less than half of the voting public in southeast Michigan. We all have political opinions. Don’t just share them on social media. Share them in the voting booth.