'Bigger than AGT': Detroit Youth Choir awaits results after live 'America's Got Talent' performance

DETROIT - The Detroit Youth Choir is waiting to see if it will make the semifinals of "America's Got Talent."

Choir members won over the judges during auditions, and they're hoping they did it again with their Tuesday night performance.

There was an emotional connection to the Detroit Youth Choir before their performance even began.

"I find it hard to talk about this next act without choking up," host Terry Crews said.

The children gave it their all in Hollywood, and the judges took notice.

"You are a hero," judge Howie Mandell said. "The world has to listen to you, and through their music and through these faces and through this energy, this is the message."

"This is bigger than 'AGT,'" judge Julianne Hough said. "This is a movement of bringing music and dance together, and you guys are better when you're together."

"You lot are bloody fantastic and actually, better tonight than your first audition," judge Simon Cowell said.

After their performance the members of the Detroit Youth Choir went to the red carpet and finally had a chance to breathe.

"I really felt relieved," Victoria Cooksey said. "I felt amazing, really energetic afterwards because I felt all the energy from everyone else, so it's just great."

Crews, a Flint native, spent some time with the choir members after the performance. He's the one who hit the golden buzzer to send them to the Tuesday's live show.

"These are my people," Crews said. "This is my family. This choir is beyond AGT. It's what America needs right now to unify us, to pull us together and make us see what's really important."

Voting ended at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Now, the Detroit Youth Choir must wait and see if it has advanced to the semifinals.

There were 12 acts in the quarterfinals. Seven will advance.

