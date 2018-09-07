2018 Peddler Park and Pick Palooza in Livonia is Sept. 15

LIVONIA - The Peddler Park & Pick Palooza will take place in the Town Peddler parking lot on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Park & Pick is a flea-market-style sale where over 50 vendors sell their products directly to customers in person. It's a great event for crafters, antiquers, pickers or anyone looking for deals and fun outdoor shopping.

The event is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. It features three bands, including:

Julie Haven - Singer/Songwriter - Noon-1:30pm

Chris Canas Band - 2-3:30pm

Lady Sunshine and the X Band - 4-6pm

In addition, there will be a bounce house for kids, food vendors, and dozens of independent vendors selling a variety of items. The event kicks of Town Peddler's 25th anniversary season.

The Town Peddler Craft and Antique Mall is located at 35323 Plymouth Road in Livonia. Contact number: (734) 513-2577

Here are highlights from the 2017 Park & Pick:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.