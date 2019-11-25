HOWELL, Mich. – This straight A eight grader at Parker Middle School in Howell has attended seven schools thus far.

As the child of navy veterans, Hunter has moved around a lot, but he says Howell is his favorite place he’s lived in so far.

Hunter says he wants to be an engineer when he grows up, and he studies every night to maintain his grades to make sure this dream comes true.

Watch us surprise Hunter at school above!