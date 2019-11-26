From a pre-Thanksgiving meal and celebration to a Black Friday party, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Friendsgiving Dinner

From the event description:

We will fellowship, enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner catered by our friends over at Detroit Entrepreneurs and show our gratitude to each other. If you need transportation assistance to attend, please let us know that as well.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Detroit Phoenix Center, 8801 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Connect with Lo's Twerksgiving

From the event description:

Spread the gift that keeps on giving. Connect with Lo's Twerksgiving is your Thanksgiving eve function to catch-up with your gang and meet new folks to party with while vibing to the hottest tunes by The Playlist Princess, Lift Off and Kid McFly. Ages 21 and over only.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m.-Thursday, Nov. 28, 3 a.m.

Where: El Club, 4114 Vernor Highway

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Blacked Out Black Party

From the event description:

Sponsored by Avion, this Black Friday party will feature drink specials, music and cash prizes.

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 10 p.m.-Saturday, Nov. 30, 3 a.m.

Where: 546 E. Larned St.

Admission: $12.60

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

