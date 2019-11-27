If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Detroit this week, from "A Drag Queen Christmas" to a musical about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

'A Drag Queen Christmas'

From the event description:

Every holiday season, something magical happens with your favorite queens from the Emmy Award-winning television show "RuPaul's Drag Race" on VH1. "A Drag Queen Christmas" is coming to town with an all new show and new cast hosted by Nina West. Now in its fifth year, The Naughty Tour is a fan favorite during the holidays. Get ready for amazing costumes, killer performances, a new stage production and all the outrageous and hilarious shenanigans you've come to know and love.

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.

Where: Music Hall Center, 350 Madison St.

Price: $27.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold'

From the event description:

It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of "Late Nite Catechism," as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages — whatever happened to the Magi's gold? Retelling the story of the nativity as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you've ever seen.

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Where: City Theatre, 2301 Woodward Ave.

Price: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical'

From the event description:

Following five successful years of touring and more than 500 performances, the critically-acclaimed "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" will fly into the Fox Theatre. The world's most famous reindeer and a holly jolly cast of iconic characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster will help Santa save Christmas.

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Where: Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave.

Price: $31.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

