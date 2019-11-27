HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Highland Park Mayor Hubert Yopp is teaming up with Detroit rapper Kash Doll and others to distribute more than 500 turkeys to the community ahead of Thanksgiving.

“This annual tradition brings together the city and partner organizations to share in the holiday spirit with those in need,” Yopp said. “As someone who grew up in Highland Park, it is heartening to see this program expanding to help even more families enjoy Thanksgiving and the holiday season together.”

City departments, public safety officials, community partners and Gleaners Food Bank will also participate.

“As we celebrate this season, let us remember to reach to those who may need comfort or assistance during the holidays,” Highland Park Fire Chief Kevin Coney said. “The men and women of HPFD are thankful to collaborate with the Mayor’s Office to help Highland Park families enjoy a holiday meal.”

“We are excited about Detroit native Kash Doll participating with our turkey giveaway,” Highland Park Press Secretary Marli Blackman said.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for Highland Park residents and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for everyone at the Ernest T. Ford Recreation Center, located at 10 Pitkin Street in Highland Park.