The United Auto Workers held its fifth annual sleeping bag drive Sunday with a goal to distribute more than 1,000 sleeping bags and raise over $35,000.

Money raised will be spent on cold weather essentials for homeless residents in Detroit including hats, socks and special sleeping bags.

The sleeping bags are designed to handle temperatures as low as 17 degrees below zero.

To volunteer, or for more information call 313-568-1059, or visit the union’s website. Volunteers should dress warmly to help with distribution. Donations toward the purchase of a sleeping bag should be made payable to EMG Foundation and delivered to The Beasley Group, 1 Radio Plaza St., Ferndale, Michigan 48220.