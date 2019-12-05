Here's what to do in Detroit this week

From a Christmas sweater party to an art series, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Create Your Own Christmas Sweater Party From the event description: It's an ugly Christmas sweater creation party with a twist. Join us at Bloom Transformation Center as Visual Bliss returns for our 2nd annual Not-So-Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. Bedazzle your friends and family as you create your customized blinged out, glitz and glam sweater for the holidays. Bloom Transformation Center welcomes Visual Bliss' creator Toy as she guides participants in creating their one-of-a-kind holiday sweater. Bring your own sweater, and Visual Bliss will supply all the bling needed to create your own bedazzled sweater. When: Friday, Dec. 6, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Bloom Transformation Center, 227 Iron St., Suite 122

Admission: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Merry TubaChristmas Concert: Detroit Tuba Players Registration From the event description: Merry TubaChristmas is a free concert featuring all tubas playing Christmas music to showcase the versatility and virtuosity of the instrument and of tuba players. This is our tenth year in Detroit, but the first Merry TubaChristmas concert was in New York City in 1974. The concert is free to the audience, but tuba players pay a $10 fee to support the Harvey Phillips Foundation, which coordinates these events worldwide. When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Central United Methodist Church, 23 E. Adams Ave.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Wakanda by Design with 3D Printing Class From the event description: Presented by the Black Girls CODE Detroit Chapter, at this event, participants will be introduced to Tinkercad, a simple online 3D design and 3D printing app for makers everywhere. Students will learn about how to use Tinkercad to custom design and 3D print their very own "Kimoyo" product. This hands-on workshop will start with an open discussion about Wakanda, Vibranium and various afrofuturistic technologies, including the Kimoyo Beads. Students in each class will work in pairs to design collaboratively using Tinkercad. At the end, each group will have their very own "Kimoyo"-inspired product made with Tinkercad and 3D printing. This class is intended for girls ages 10-17. When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Wayne State University - State Hall, 5143 Cass Ave.

Admission: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Shop Small: New Center Holiday Shopping Tour From the event description: Put your holiday shopping into high gear and visit some of the most exciting businesses in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, as we stop into just a few of the most incredible businesses and boutiques the city has to offer. The tour group will hear from business owners as they share their stories of entrepreneurship and what it's like being a part of Detroit's thriving small business scene. There will also be time to shop. When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 12-2 p.m.

Where: Ferne Boutique, 6529 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Detroit Art Series From the event description: Detroit Art Series is a new collective that is merging the minds of our artistic creatives looking for a space to showcase music and art. This is a one day/evening exclusive featuring curated artists in photography, abstract painting, mixed media, drawing and special effects. When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m.-Sunday, Dec. 8, 12 a.m.

Where: 1600 Clay St.

Admission: $5

