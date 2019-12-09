Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – One of the best aspects of the holiday season is taking the time to give back.

This season, Meals on Wheels in Macomb County is in need of volunteer drivers to help deliver healthy meals to home-bound seniors and conduct welfare checks to ensure the senior’s safety.

“Macomb County had the largest Meals on Wheels program in the state,” said Sheila Cote, director of senior services for Macomb Community Action. “With our senior population rapidly growing, we need an army of 1,200 volunteers to delivers meals five days a week.”

Macomb Community Action was established to provide, “a network of comprehensive educational, economic and social services to Macomb County residents in need to diminish the causes and effects of poverty.”

Meals on Wheels volunteers are required to pass a background check, have auto insurance and a valid driver’s license. Participants must be 18 years or older or accompanied by a parent or authorized adult.

To volunteer, contact the Macomb Community Action’s Office of Senior Services at 586-469-5228 or register online.