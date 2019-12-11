4 events to check out in Detroit this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a holiday party to a tech industry training, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Lean & Green Michigan Holiday Party From the event description: Please join us in celebration of the holiday season on Wednesday evening for Lean & Green Michigan's annual holiday party! Food (vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian options) and drinks will be provided. When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Lean & Green Michigan, 3400 Russell St., Suite 255

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Taste of Tech Elevator Coding Bootcamp From the event description: Get a sneak peek into why Tech Elevator is the nation's leading coding bootcamp. If you're looking to break into tech and have taken the quick aptitude test, join us for a personalized experience that will give you a taste of what it's like to be learning to code in Tech Elevator's program. The event will be a one-hour introduction to coding concepts simulating an actual Tech Elevator class, followed by a one-hour Pathway Program™ session When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Tech Elevator Detroit, 446 Burroughs St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets ComNetworkDetroit Dec. Meet Up: Tackling Narrative Change on Detroit Talent From the event description: Our December meet-up will feature a conversation on narrative change with a leader who's focused on the story of Detroit's hidden talent. Come to our next monthly meet-up to learn more about this effort and to talk broadly about how we as social change communicators should think about and take on narrative change. Why it is important to our work, how to do it better and where do we begin? When: Friday, Dec. 13, 9-10:30 a.m.

Where: Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Christmas at Floods From the event description: The holidays are here, and no one puts more umph in the nightlife entertainment then Floods Bar and Grille. Join us for a special holiday edition party as we begin to celebrate Christmas. We bring you the best that nightlife entertainment has to offer. This event is brought to you by Maria B. and Amani Avoni. When: Friday, Dec. 13, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Flood's Bar and Grille, 731 St. Antoine

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.